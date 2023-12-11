Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,182 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV stock opened at $181.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

