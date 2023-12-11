Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $247.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $250.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

