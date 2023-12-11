Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

EMR opened at $89.55 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

