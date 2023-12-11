Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

