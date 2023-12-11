Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

