Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $139.58 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

