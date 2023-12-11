Brahman Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,260,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155,853 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 11.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $40,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.47 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

