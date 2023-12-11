Bollard Group LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $229.77 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

