Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

