Bollard Group LLC Purchases 9,609 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

