Bollard Group LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

