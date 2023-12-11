Bollard Group LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.