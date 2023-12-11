Bollard Group LLC Boosts Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.10.

BP Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BP opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.