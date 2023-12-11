Bollard Group LLC Acquires 5,573 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $49,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

