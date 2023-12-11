BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $284.86 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlueSpruce Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 774,883 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 4.9% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $284,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

