BlueSpruce Investments LP Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,502 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 8.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $471,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $122,079,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.0 %

TransUnion stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

