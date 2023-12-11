BlueMar Capital Management LLC Sells 7,898 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.1% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,358,960 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

