BlueMar Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,847 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of BK opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

