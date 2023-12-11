BlueMar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Allstate accounts for 1.3% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

