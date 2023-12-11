BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the quarter. AvidXchange makes up about 2.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 1,479,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,616,016 shares of company stock valued at $23,745,822 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.