BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,512,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $76.91 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

