BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $838,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

