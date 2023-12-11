BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

