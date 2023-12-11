BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

