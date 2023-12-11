BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

