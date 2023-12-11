BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

