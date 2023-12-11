BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $282,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $401.27 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $416.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day moving average is $381.36. The company has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

