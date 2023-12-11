BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JNK opened at $92.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

