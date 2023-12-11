BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,008 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AES by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 119.0% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AES by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 0.3 %

AES stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.