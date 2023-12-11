BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 751 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.48.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

