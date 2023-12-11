Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP Has $24.20 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,602 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 16.3% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Guardant Health by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,700,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,249,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $224,834. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

