Blue Door Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $234,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 280.1% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 524,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 386,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $464,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.