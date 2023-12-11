Blue Door Asset Management LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 190,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Avantor makes up 1.4% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

