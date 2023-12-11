BloombergSen Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,275.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,277.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,015.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,946.05.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

