BloombergSen Inc. Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,791 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 30,610 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 6.8% of BloombergSen Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $98,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

