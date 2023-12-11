BloombergSen Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $61.70 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

