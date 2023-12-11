BloombergSen Inc. Has $88.69 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 6.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $88,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $257.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

