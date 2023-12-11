BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $251,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $744.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

