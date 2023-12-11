Black Maple Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

RF opened at $17.44 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.