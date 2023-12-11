Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $781,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Alaska Air Group makes up about 0.5% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

