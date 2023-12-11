Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 188.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 0.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.63.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

