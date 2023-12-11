Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $239.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

