Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $100.00 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,351,171. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

