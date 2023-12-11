Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $466,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

