Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,283 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $245,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 247.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $54.42 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

