Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 52,046 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $316,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

