Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 48,940 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,236,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $285,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kellanova by 102.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of K opened at $53.70 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,780,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

