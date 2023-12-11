Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,223 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for about 0.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.4% during the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 846,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.