Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,295 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.99 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.