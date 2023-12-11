Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $285.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

